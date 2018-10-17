Calif. basketball coach arrested for sexual misconduct with minor

NEW DETAILS: A McFarland basketball coach has been arrested for 5 felony counts, including contacting a minor with the intent of committing a felony. https://t.co/TJfd7mEkAY — 23ABC News (@23ABCNews) October 16, 2018

A boys basketball coach at a California high school was recently arrested on sexual misconduct charges.

According to KCSO, a McFarland (Calif.) High School student reported inappropriate sexual contact with a school staff member on Oct. 9. During the investigation, per KCSO, detectives learned McFarland boys basketball coach Fernando Pruneda was attempting to obtain sexual favors from the student and had possibly touched the student in an inappropriate manner.

On Oct. 14, Pruneda was arrested at the McDonald’s in McFarland. His arrest comes on five felony counts, including contacting a minor with the intent of committing a felony, and one misdemeanor count.

He was the East Sierra League Boys Basketball Coach of the Year in 2017, per the Fresno Bee.

Per KCSO, the McFarland School District has placed Pruneda on administrative leave and released this statement: