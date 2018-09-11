Calif. coach fired amid investigation into water possibly spiked with male-enhancement drug

A high school varsity football coach in Hollywood, Calif., was dismissed after two students allegedly spiked the water at a junior varsity football practice with a male-enhancement drug.

An investigation into the July 12 incident led to head coach Luis Barajas’ dismissal at Bernstein High School.

According to a report The Los Angeles Times obtained through the Public Records Act, Barajas was relieved of his duties because he failed to notify school officials or parents that some of the players could have drank the possibly contaminated water.

“No parent complaints were received at Bernstein, school police (were) not involved, no testing of the alleged contaminated water took place and there (were) no student illness reports,” according to a statement by the general counsel’s office for Los Angeles Unified School District.

The investigation also cited Barajas for failing to secure a permit for practice, among other improper conduct.

He was dismissed Aug. 7. The team is 1-3 heading into Friday’s game.