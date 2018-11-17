USA Today Sports

Calif. football coach accused of sending student explicit messages

Calif. football coach accused of sending student explicit messages

Football

Calif. football coach accused of sending student explicit messages

A Southern California detentions deputy and assistant football coach was arrested Thursday, accused of asking for sexual favors from a high school student.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed Wasco (Calif.) Union High School assistant football coach Miguel Saldana, 23, was sending a student “inappropriate sexually explicit Snapchat messages,” KGET reported.

Saldana is a walk-on assistant varsity football coach, according to what Wasco Union principal Kevin Tallon told KGET. Saldana is on paid administrative leave while the school cooperates with the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office said the student reported the alleged activity to a school official, who then told law enforcement.

Per the Sheriff’s Office statement, Saldana has been employed with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for approximately 2 years.

, , , , , Football, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/calif-football-coach-accused-of-sending-student-explicit-messages
Calif. football coach accused of sending student explicit messages
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.