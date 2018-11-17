Calif. football coach accused of sending student explicit messages

JUST IN: Kern County detentions deputy and assistant varsity football coach accused of sending Wasco High student "sexually explicit" messages via Snapchat. https://t.co/DquK0O0VGb — KGET News (@KGETnews) November 16, 2018

A Southern California detentions deputy and assistant football coach was arrested Thursday, accused of asking for sexual favors from a high school student.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed Wasco (Calif.) Union High School assistant football coach Miguel Saldana, 23, was sending a student “inappropriate sexually explicit Snapchat messages,” KGET reported.

Saldana is a walk-on assistant varsity football coach, according to what Wasco Union principal Kevin Tallon told KGET. Saldana is on paid administrative leave while the school cooperates with the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office said the student reported the alleged activity to a school official, who then told law enforcement.

Per the Sheriff’s Office statement, Saldana has been employed with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for approximately 2 years.