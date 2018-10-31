Calif. football coach fired over insensitive comments toward LGBTQ community

A football coach in California was dismissed after an alleged altercation between himself and a student athlete that included offensive comments about the LGTBQ community.

Morro Bay (Calif.) High School football coach David Kelley was dismissed before the team’s season finale at San Luis Obispo on Friday. According to reporting from the San Luis Obispo Tribune News, Kelley aimed the insensitive comments at a student athlete in the school’s locker room and was reported by other students who overheard the interchange and were offended.

For his part, Morro Bay principal Kyle Pruitt said the statement used on October 24, “made me sick to my stomach.”

“What I can say is the coach directed comments to a student athlete that would offend anybody in the LGBTQ community — actually they would offend anybody. I was offended when I heard it,” Pruitt told the Tribune News. “Our focus is creating a safe environment for kids and making sure the kids and the parents understand that,” Pruitt said. “I think this incident violated that, and it’s not OK. Especially not in front of the kids.”

According to Priutt, Kelley remains a teacher at the school, though that role may not continue indefinitely, either; a decision on Kelley’s future employment is expected to be determined by the San Luis Coastal Unified School District and the school’s personnel director. That decision could come as soon as investigations into Kelley’s behavior are completed.