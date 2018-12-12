VIDEO: Calif. football player breaks opposing locker room chair with sledgehammer after loss

A California high school finds itself mired in controversy after one of its football players reacted violently to the end of his season inside the opposing locker room.

As reported by Sacramento Fox affiliate KTXL, along with a number of other local sources, an unidentified Sutter Union (Calif.) High School football player was captured on video demolishing a reclining chair in the West Valley High School (Cottonwood, Calif.) locker rooms after West Valley’s narrow, 7-0 playoff victory. The win earned West Valley the North Section championship while it simultaneously ended Sutton Union’s season.

The sledgehammer used in the demolition job was a team good luck charm that symbolized their tough defense. It has apparently traveled with the team for some five seasons, though it’s possible that will not continue in 2019 after the most recent incident.

According to Sutter Union Principal and Superintendent Ryan Robison, the student athlete in question has already been identified and suspended, and showed remorse for his actions. Meanwhile, the two schools have been in contact about the incident, with Sutter Union working to make accommodations to West Valley for the demolished sofa.

“This young man did make a mistake, a tremendous mistake. One he’s going to pay for for the rest of his life because once you’re on the internet, it never goes away,” Robison told KTXL. “It’s a shadow that will follow you and it was a pretty dark moment for him. I believe he’ll learn from it, I believe he’ll grow.

“He took responsibility for his actions. He offered no excuses.”