Calif. girls basketball coach resigns amid 'bullying' allegations originally aimed at husband

A California varsity girls basketball coach has announced that she’s resigning from her role following expanded bullying allegations that had already led to the resignation of her husband, the school’s junior varsity coach.

Amy Campbell, the eight-year veteran Ayala girls basketball coach, resigned last week along with the program’s entire coaching staff, from the freshmen through varsity level. In addition to bullying complaints, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune also reported that an inappropriate touching allegation against one of the Campbells is being investigated, though it is unclear whether that investigation is being led by school or legal authorities.

Campbell addressed her decision to step down with the Chino Hills Champion, citing significant stress that has been caused by the accusations against her and her husband.

“I did not resign due to the false allegations,” Campbell told the Champion. “I resigned because, honestly, I don’t need the stress or drama of this extracurricular activity any longer.

“I appreciated my time at Ayala. I’ve had some great teams here.”

Ayala reached the playoffs in all eight seasons under Campbell, who posted a record of 119-105, including a 21-7 campaign in 2017-18.

While Campbell continues to consider her family’s options, including potential legal action against the school, Ayala athletic director Warren Reed told the Valley Tribune the school is now scrambling to find replacement coaches for the roles vacated by the sudden resignations.

“We’re in a tough spot and we’re going to fly the positions in-house first, and if there is not a candidate or candidates available, then we’ll go outside after that,” Reed told the Valley Tribune. “But obviously, my biggest concern for the players is getting them a coach and coaching staff for all levels as soon as possible.”