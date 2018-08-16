California HS has stolen equipment returned after teens identified as thieves

There is a moral to this story: Never steal football equipment, because you probably won’t be able to shift it quickly enough, and it’s sure hard to hide your escape. Not to mention that stealing is always a bad policy, but you get the idea.

In California, a high school which had $3,000 worth of equipment stolen has had it returned after police identified and located the three teens responsible for the theft. As reported by California Central Coast ABC affiliate KEYT, the Saint Bonaventure football team had a significant amount of football gear stolen on Saturday, August 4 when three teens leaped over a school fence and absconded with gear they collected from the school’s football locker room.

According to KEYT, two of those three teens were identified by local officers thanks to surveillance video from a nearby business. They then identified the third subject, and all three have since been charged with burglary in connection with the theft.

As for their stolen goods, they were all returned to Saint Bonaventure just in time for the forthcoming football season. That’s good news for Saint Bonaventure players who were understandably concerned about their preparation and success for the forthcoming season.