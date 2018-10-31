Calif. kicking brothers could have playoff matchup against each other

Everyone has heard of the Grammatica placekicking brothers. The Lopezes? Not so much. At least not yet.

Still, the Lopez siblings are nearing an incredibly unique inflection point: A potential playoff matchup against each other, because they compete for different schools.

Wait for the kicker. ⏳ August 17… pic.twitter.com/q6tRxAzRRT — N I C K L O P E Z (@Nickklopez19) July 23, 2018

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Nick Lopez is a senior at Super 25 No. 2 Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.), while RJ, a junior, kicks for Mission Viejo (Calif.) High School. Both Southern California powers kick off their respective playoff runs on Friday, with Mater Dei prohibitive favorites against Valencia and Mission Viejo potential winners against Bishop Amat in the first round of the Division 1 bracket.

That’s where things get interesting: If both Mater Dei and Mission Viejo win, the two schools would play each other in the second round.

One thing that is a near certainty: if the two teams don’t advance, it won’t be because of a shortcoming in the kicking game; Nick Lopez enters the playoffs 2-for-2 on field goals with 51 successful PATs, while RJ is 5-for-5 from field goal range with an 8-for-8 rate on extra points.

While both teens will be nervous in the case of a sibling matchup, one man will have nothing but pride: Their shared father, former Argentine and Spanish soccer player Richard Lopez: