California 15-year-old to swim length of Lake Tahoe for charity

As she has already done so many times before, one California 15-year-old is once again testing her physical limits for charity.

Angel More already holds held the record for the youngest girl to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro, the highest point in Africa, a feat she accomplished in 2012 when she was only 10 years old. In 2014, More raised approximately $40,000 for Children International, a leading nonprofit organization that helps children around the world break the cycle of poverty, while training for Argentina’s Mt. Aconcagua, a nearly 23,000-foot climb.

On Friday, More will once again test herself and raise money for poverty as she plans to swim the length of Lake Tahoe, a 21.3-mile distance. More has already swam the Santa Barbara Channel (12 miles that took 7.5 hours) and the Catalina Channel (20 miles in 14.5 hours), and the Tahoe swim would complete the California Triple Crown of Marathon Swimming. She would be the youngest person ever to do so.

“My family sponsors six kids — ranging in age from 8 to 15 — from Guatemala, India and Honduras through Children International,” More said in a release. “My parents are from India, and I’m the same age as one of the girls, named Supriya, we sponsor there. It struck me that we are so much more alike than different. The difference between us is circumstances. I was born into a life of opportunity, and she was born into a life of poverty. I give back because these kids deserve a fighting chance.”

For the Tahoe swim, More will enter the water at 10 p.m. PST on Friday and is scheduled to finish around 1 p.m. on Saturday. She swims through the night – usually in shark-infested open waters – to avoid high winds that can be common in the mid- to late afternoon.

The tenacious teen isn’t stopping her fundraising feats once she finishes the California Triple Crown, of course. Adding to her extensive list of individual records as a triathlete, hiker, bicyclist and open-water swimmer, More is also organizing a team of 14 high schoolers to swim from the San Francisco mainland to Alcatraz Island and back in late October in an event called “Escape From Alcatraz to Escape From Poverty,” with all proceeds going to Children International.

More has done the Alcatraz swim 51 times.

“All of us at Children International are so very grateful for Angel and every single person she inspires to help kids around the world break the cycle of poverty,” Children International Vice President of Philanthropy John Clause said in a release. “Young people with courage and determination can overcome seemingly impossible odds. Angel is proof of that.”

More’s CrowdRise campaign for the Alcatraz swim can be found here.