California assistant football coach charged with felonies in drug, guns case

A former assistant football coach in Southern California has now been charged with a quartet of felonies in connection to a drug and gun case against him.

As reported by the Orange County Register, former Laguna Beach and JSerra assistant football coach Brian Bishop was handed four felony charges in connection with his arrest in late May: possession for sale of a controlled substance, sale/transportation for sale of ecstasy, possession of a controlled substance with firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in public.

The coach was first arrested in late May, but he was released after posting $25,000 bail.

While he was arrested while living in Southern California, Bishop is listed as originally hailing from Texas, where he starred at Coppell. He then spent a season at Texas Tech and, then, the rest of his collegiate career at Texas A&M Commerce.

Bishop will be arraigned August 1, per the Register.