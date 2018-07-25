California cheerleading coach arrested for DUI while driving student athlete at cheer camp

A California high school cheerleading coach was arrested and charged with DUI while overseeing her team’s stay at a cheer camp.

As reported by the Sacramento Bee, 22-year-old Roseville head cheerleading coach Gabriella Vega was arrested at Sonoma State when the car she was driving struck a tree. Officers at the school reportedly measured her blood alcohol limit and discovered it was more than three times the legal limit.

The former Sacramento State cheerleader had one of her 17-year-old student athletes in the car at the time of the crash.

No serious injuries were recorded in connection with the crash, and Vega was later released after posting $10,000 bond. While that might seem to indicate relatively minor legal brushback for Vega’s indiscretion, the impact on her coaching career could be catastrophic; the coach has already been placed on administrative leave until the completion of a Roseville Joint Union High School District investigation, with administrators all but signaling they are moving in a different direction in anticipation of the 2018 season.

“Roseville High School administration will be meeting with students and parents to discuss next steps for the program,” a letter to parents and student athletes in the program read, per the Bee. “The safety and security of students remains our number one priority. We will continue to refine and reinforce our expectations regarding the conduct of our coaches.