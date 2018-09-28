California girls wrestling coach threatened ‘I’d kill that kid’

Death threats are among the allegations being levied against a California girls wrestling coach who has been on leave from his position nearly a year ago.

As reported by the Tribune News, Nipomo girls wrestling coach Justin Magdaleno stands accused of inappropriately touching and injuring his players in practice, using profane and sexually-graphic comments to students and staff across the school’s population, and harassing others as well.

Incredibly, all of that behavior was actually a precursor to his coup de grace, this comment offered in front of staff members about an accuser when the accusations against him first came to light:

“If I had a baseball bat, I’d kill that kid and her mom.”

Needless to say, while it was known that Magdaleno was facing multiple accusations when he was placed on leave, it wasn’t until the charges against him were made public Wednesday that the full disturbing details were laid bare.

Magdaleno’s quote above, as well as other vital details, were released following a lawsuit filed by the Tribune News, which first requested additional details when the coach was placed on leave in October 2017. In the nine salaried months since, the coach was paid $63,000 to stay away from work. In the meantime, the claims against Magdaleno only grew, with as many as 10 formally accusing Magdaleno of sexual assault and harassment.

One student has made claims that the coach digitally penetrated her, and there are far more details of the claims against him outlined here by the Tribune News.

Magdaleno has since been released from his role by the district, though not before the likes of famed lawyer Gloria Allred got involved. Now it’s clear that he needs significant help.