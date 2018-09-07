California JV player suffers lacerated spleen during football game

The latest gruesome injury to befall a high school football player harkens back to former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, albeit at a much lower level of competition.

As reported by Sacramento Fox affiliate KTXL, Whitney High School junior varsity player Noah Lease-Kennedy suffered a lacerated spleen during his team’s game against Fresno Central High. According to Lease-Kennedy’s mother, Renee Lease, her son came up to her during the game after he was seen by paramedics on the sideline, and immediately complained that he was experience frightening pain.

“He was trying to talk. He said, ‘Mom I can’t breathe, I can’t talk. It hurts, something is really wrong, I’m scared,'” Renee Lease, Noah’s mother, told KTXL. …

“Apparently your body holds five liters of blood and he lost a liter and a half in his belly. It’s been stressful, it’s been hit and miss. We’re just been watching his numbers and hoping they get stronger and they go up.”

There’s good news on that front: According to KTXL, the teen bounced back after a rough first three days to stabilize and now may not have to have his spleen removed. He could be released from the hospital by this weekend.

That doesn’t mean the Lease-Kennedy’s injury has been any less traumatic for his family or the community. Incredibly, the sophomore has already told his mother that he hopes to return to the field, this season if possible.

For her part, Lease — whose family’s hospital costs will be helped by a GoFundMe drive — said she won’t stop her son from returning, particularly given the support they have received from the school and community when they’ve most needed it.