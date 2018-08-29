California school cancels football season after 0-2 start where outscored 102-0

A California high school football team has canceled its season after an 0-2 start and losses by a combined score of 102-0.

As reported by the Press Democrat, Healdsburg High School canceled the remainder of its varsity schedule after a 41-0 loss to Drake in the season opener and 61-0 loss to Justin-Siena in Week 2. The team met Monday to discuss its options and democratically voted to disband the team on an anonymous ballot.

According to the Press Democrat’s report, the team started the season with 18 players on the roster, but had six leave the team after the Week 2 loss. That left just 12 varsity players, one more than the minimum needed, and led coach Dave Stine to call a team meeting where ballots were handed out to determine whether or not to go on.

The vote came in to end the season, though some players may be able to continue on the school’s junior varsity team, which will continue its 2018 campaign.

“We are a small school now,” Healdsburg Principal Bill Halliday told the Press Democrat. “Small-school sports will ebb and flow in the years.”

Meanwhile, the Healdsburg cancelation leaves eight teams that had the Hounds on their 2018 schedule to scramble to find a replacement that would help generate the revenue they were counting on in 2018.