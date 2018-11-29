Cam Smith brings great name, Gamecocks pride to All-American Bowl

Westwood High School (Blythewood, S.C.) defensive back Cameron “Cam” Smith received his All-American Bowl jersey Thursday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“It means the world to me to be a part of this game,” Cam Smith told Cam Smith of USA TODAY. “I grew up watching the game, to have the opportunity to play in it is a great opportunity. My Dad is in the Army, my grandad was in the Army and my great grandad was in the Army. That made this an easy choice because of its legacy (though the Army is no longer the title sponsor of the game).”

The 6-1, 170-pound cornerback is the 23rd-ranked player at his position, and No. 2 overall from South Carolina, according to 247Sports.

Smith grew up down the road from South Carolina and said that familiarity and fandom played a big part in his commitment to the Gamecocks. He still has his official visit to the school upcoming December 7-9, but said he doesn’t anticipate changing that decision.

“I always wanted to be a Gamecock,” Smith said. “I had to look into more things once I got the chance, looked into Coach Muschamp, saw the great things he had done and it just felt destined.”

Before then, he’s looking forward to competing against the best in San Antonio, building off a strong senior season in which he had three sacks and four tackles for loss to go alongside tremendous cover work in the secondary. And he has one particular stud recruit in his crosshairs for drills:

“I’m looking forward to competing with Jadon Haselwood particularly,” Smith said. “He got a catch on me at The Opening and I have to get him back.”

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.