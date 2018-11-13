‘The Cam Thomas Show’ highlights Oak Hill’s challenging weekend

After blowing out their first three opponents by an average of 44 points, the Oak Hill Academy Warriors (5-0) were finally tested at home and on the road in a 24-hour span, emerging victorious in both games.

The Warriors were without Cole Anthony, who was sidelined with an undisclosed injury, for Friday’s home game against Washington Academy (N.C.). Despite his absence, the Warriors overcame a slow, turnover-filled start and won 103-81.

Cam Thomas showcased his offensive prowess, leading the team with 35 points and shooting 50 percent from the the three-point line. He also nabbed six takeaways and made eight of 10 free throws.

Kofi Cockburn recorded his first double-double of the weekend, scoring 22 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

Evan Johnson and Christian Brown also had impressive showings for the Warriors, with Johnson nearing a triple-double with 10 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists, and Brown scoring 18 points.

The Warriors had a quick turnaround as they headed to North Carolina for the Carmel Christian Tip-Off Classic on Saturday, where they bested Moravian Prep (N.C.) in overtime by a slim margin, 92-85.

Once again, Thomas’ scoring presence was on display as he made 30 points, was perfect from the free throw line and shot nearly 50 percent from the field.

A healthy Anthony neared a triple-double, scoring 18 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and making seven assists.

Brown and Cockburn recorded double-doubles, with Brown scoring 18 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and Cockburn going 10-10.

Moravian Prep climbed back from a double-digit deficit to send the game to overtime, efforts orchestrated by senior point guard Caleb Burgess, who put up 21 points against the Warriors. The effort fell short, however, as the Warriors escaped with the win.

Reflecting on the games and going forward, Oak Hill Coach Steve Smith stressed the need for intensity, which was especially lacking in Friday’s game.

“We need to play every possession like it’s the last one,” Smith said. “We played in spurts, and we coaches don’t like that.”

Next up for the Warriors is a home game against EA Prep University (N.C.), scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 13.



