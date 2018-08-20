Canada Little League mom is best nervous parent since Aly Raisman's

In the 2012 Olympics in London, the parents of U.S. gymnast Aly Raisman earned international attention for just how nervous they got when their daughter competed. They’ve done a good job staying out of the spotlight since, and now they may get to stay there, because they finally have a worthwhile heir.

Meet the Canadian Little League mom, sports’ new nervous parent, in all her glory:

That, ladies and gentlemen, is a full, Dante’s circle of emotions on a single pitch. It’s that wild. And her reactions couldn’t possibly have been more expressive.

We don’t fully know whether she has the staying power to grasp the international spotlight the way the Raismans did, but she certainly has the viral tape roll to pull it off. And hey, she’s Canadian. A little celebrity parent diversity never hurt anyone, eh?