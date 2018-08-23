Canada's LLWS broadcaster TSN didn't air team's elimination game, and Canadians were furious

Canada just concluded a “fairytale” run to the Little League World Series quarterfinals, where they were finally eliminated by a game Puerto Rico side, 9-4. In the process, Canada gained attention and fans across the country.

That may have actually worked against the country’s own LLWS rights holder on Wednesday, when it failed to air Canada’s elimination game against Puerto Rico.

While Canada facing Puerto Rico took a back seat to the American bracket game between the Great Lakes and Southeast regions on ESPN, the broadcasts apparently lined up similarly on TSN. Instead of airing the game on live TV, the Canadian broadcaster aired it on a “digital only” broadcast, with a single camera capturing all the action.

Meanwhile, a re-air of the team’s victory against Mexico two nights earlier was broadcast live, as well as the MLB Network simulcast of “Intentional Talk” … on three different channels.

As you can imagine, those fans who had built a strong affinity for the Canadian team from Whalley Little League in British Columbia were understandably upset that the only way they could catch the team’s most important game was by paying a $25 surcharge to get access to a single camera digital feed.

@TSN_Sports finally has the rights to something worth watching in #llws Canada game and they drop the ball. What an embarrassing network. Make sure to catch bull riding on TSN1 tho! #resign #sportsnet — Michael Winters (@M_Winters16) August 22, 2018

@TSN_Sports shameful not showing #LLWS game – Canada v PR. can't even imagine a suitable explanation. — Jeremy Diamond (@diamondjeremy) August 22, 2018

#LLWS Canada vs Peurto Rico stream on @TSN_Sports is back working again. Sure wish it was broadcast instead of bull riding and multiple channels of the same talk show, but I guess this is better than nothing. — Ben Holt (@beanjammin) August 22, 2018

@TSN_Sports Team Canada llws…youre the worst TSN. — NozaFespi (@NozaFespi) August 22, 2018

Can someone at @TSN_Sports explain how LLWS games were on their schedule yesterday but are nowhere today? Very annoying to have no access to such a rare game for LLWS Team Canada game. — Jeff Yuille (@JeffYuille) August 22, 2018

@TSN_Sports Live feed for Canada LLWS game is shite. Gotta harp…as this should have been broadcast…live feed was a scramble last minute effort. Just a spinning indicator showing how to mess up by TSN…never to connect — Jeff Yuille (@JeffYuille) August 22, 2018

Way to go @TSN_Sports….5 channels and you cant show Team Canada LLWS? Brutal! — Anthony scott (@Anthonyscott26) August 22, 2018

Go #Canada #llws

Little League World Series

Unfortunately the game is blacked out in Canada by @TSN_Sports, available only if I go online and fork over $25, TSN 1 to 5 way to busy with more important programming apparently @CRTCeng — Paul Bolt (@iampalbolt) August 22, 2018

Growing up I dreamed of playing in the LLWS. Always watched this event since and every year they drop the ball on this. We have horrible tv in Canada. Not supporting these kids like they deserve it is a crime… — Luis Cabrera Gamez (@LuisCabreraGame) August 22, 2018

@TSN_Sports Why would you have the Little League World Series with Canada playing on TV when you can have a repeat EPL from Sunday? #getagrip #yousuck #LLWS — Stuart Preston (@stuartpreston89) August 22, 2018

Good old tsn not showing the Canada Puerto Rico llws game like come on man it’s kind of a big deal. — Jody sudds (@hockeytown40) August 22, 2018

@TSN_Sports not only can we not see the ##LLWS Canada v Puerto Rico game on TV, but now your feed has timed out. pic.twitter.com/JcvSCLO3K7 — Ryan Harmer (@ryanharmer) August 22, 2018

@TSN_Sports Thanks for blowing coverage on the LLWS Canada game 👌 from everyone in British Columbia and Canada including my kids, your the best TSN 👍 — Daniel Kerray (@digger_pro) August 22, 2018

There were many, many more just like this. The outrage was real, and it was substantial.

And why shouldn’t it be? Unlike the American squads, where support is regionally focused, Canada gets just one representative in Williamsport. That means the entire country lines up behind the one team that represents it in unity. It’s impressive, and it leads to breathless coverage from national media outlets like CBC and CTV.

For the most anticipated match up in recent Canadian history to face such limited exposure is a serious misstep on the part of Canada’s leading all sports network.

The good news is that Canada’s fans rapidly turned the page to congratulate the kids from Whalley on a remarkable run in Williamsport. That’s a fine sentiment, though it doesn’t mean these fans will be forgetting the coverage — or lack thereof — that TSN served up for them when they wanted it most.