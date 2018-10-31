Canton (Mich.) DE Darius Robinson on college choice: 'I just don't know'

Editor’s note: Canton senior strong side defensive end Darius Robinson is considered the highest-ranked uncommitted recruit in Michigan for the class of 2019. He lists a final five of Michigan State, Syracuse, Colorado, Maryland and Rutgers. The Free Press will be keeping up with Robinson until he makes his final decision.

Darius Robinson’s high school football career at Canton is over after last week’s playoff loss to Novi Detroit Catholic Central.

His official visits to college are done, except for possibly one more.

Now it’s time to pick a school.

His last two visits were Michigan State, where he watched the Spartans lose 21-7 to Michigan, and last weekend at Syracuse, where the Orange scored 51 points in the win over North Carolina State.

On Tuesday afternoon, he still didn’t seem sure about when he’d make his decision.

“It could be a week, or it could be another month,” Robinson said. “I just don’t know. I want to take some time to hang out with my guys. The season just ended, so I’m getting over the fact that my high school career is over.”

Before MSU and Syracuse, Robinson took trips to Rutgers and Colorado.

“I still have one official visit left, but right now I just want to stay home,’’ Robinson said. “I’m not 100 percent sure what I want to do. I want to spend a few weekends at home.”

Considered an MSU lean, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound defensive end, ranked 16th in the state of Michigan by 247Sports Composite, said his decision could come down to the Spartans and the Orange, who made a good impression on his visit.

Here’s what he had to say about MSU and Syracuse:

