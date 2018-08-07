USA Today Sports

Miami-area assistant football coach killed on side of highway in hit-and-run

Football

A Miami-area assistant high school football coach was killed in a tragic accident on Sunday, the victim of an apparent hit-and-run accident along the side of a major highway.

As reported by the Miami Herald and other local outlets, Cypress Bay assistant football coach Carlo “C.J.” Ullysse Jr. was struck by a car while he stood on the paved outer lane on the north side of I-95. The crash is still being investigated, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, though it has been determined that he was killed by the impact of the crash.

Ullysse Jr. was just 27 when he died. He was a new member of the Cypress Bay staff, joining over the offseason. He was a three-year letter winner at Indiana State and a 2009 graduate of Cypress Bay. He returned to his alma mater to coach the team’s defensive backs.

The accident that killed Ullysse Jr. allegedly occurred around 6 a.m., with the vehicle that struck the coach immediately fleeing the scene without providing any aid.

The Florida Highway Patrol is urging anyone with any information about the accident to come forward. For now, it continues to search for leads without any publicly identified suspects.

