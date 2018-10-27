Carol City defeats Super 25 team Miami Central; Wright scores twice

A Super 25 team has gone down.

Miami Central (Fl.), No. 6 in the USA TODAY High School Sports national rankings, fell to Carol City (Miami, Fl.) on Friday night.

With the win, Carol City is in position to secure the top seed in the region, according to the Miami Herald. The Chiefs would be undefeated if not for having forfeited two games for the use of ineligible players.

Carol City jumped to a 16-0 lead, according to High School Football America.

They then increased the lead to 36-14 with just over seven minutes left thanks to an interception return for a touchdown from Travis McNichols, per the Miami Herald, and it looked like they had put Miami Central away.

But the Rockets scored twice to cut the deficit to one possession.

Carol City managed to hold on and win 36-28.

MORE: Week 11 Super 25

Running back Nay’Quan Wright scored two touchdowns for the Chiefs as he ran for 88 yards on 17 carries, according to High School Football America.

The Chiefs are 7-2 while Miami Central is 8-2.