South Carolina HS player's brother with cerebral palsy stands during moment of silence for fallen officer

When Carolina Forest High School (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) held a moment of silence before a football game two weeks ago, one young man’s reaction went viral.

Trey Jarnack, 18, has cerebral palsy and is unable to stand on his own.

As the crowd took a moment of silence during the pregame National Anthem ceremony to honor the death of Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, according to WBTW News 13, Jarnack asked his mother to help him stand.

A friend of Jarnack’s, Richard Caruso, snapped a photo and posted it on Facebook.

As of Monday evening, it had almost 46,000 shares and at least 49,000 likes.

“Trey is not able to stand on his own, so he asked his mother to pick him up so he could show respect to our nation’s flag and our nation’s national anthem,” Richard Caruso said to WBTW News 13. “And when I saw it, being a marine, I knew the importance of seeing that young man asking to come out of his chair and have his mother hold him, and I took a picture of him and put it on social media.”

According to the news station, the school invited Jarnack onto the field during the National Anthem last Friday.

He was held by his brother, Adam, a sophomore cornerback on the football team.

The youngest Jarnack brother, Luke, plays on the junior varsity team.

“It was nice being out there because like everybody who wanted to see me stand for the national anthem, they were like ‘You know, you need to show respect to our country and the officer that got shot in Florence. So I was excited to see what happened,” Jarnack said to WBTW News 13.