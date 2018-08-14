Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Scott Turner explains what makes a great QB

USA Today Sports

Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Scott Turner learned how to coach from one of the best, his father, Norv Turner, who coached several big-time quarterbacks. Scott Turner shared what he learned from his dad with quarterbacks at the QB Collective in California.

The QB Collective, which holds events across the country, is a camp that provides young quarterbacks access to some of the best offensive minds the nation has to offer.

Turner explains how to see guys when they’re open, the difference between different levels of play, and the importance of having a confident quarterback.

