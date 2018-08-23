Sprinting intern made famous by Paul Manafort verdict was cross country, track star

Who says high school sports don’t pay off professionally? They just made one media intern an overnight celebrity.

As noted by Runner’s World, when the verdict was read at former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort’s trial, no cameras were allowed inside the courtroom to capture it. As a result, news of the decision had to be relayed out of the courtroom via old-fashioned methods, predominantly by having human beings run the decision out to waiting media.

That included NBC News, which tasked Temple University senior Cassie Semyon, a summer intern, with getting the news from the Alexandria, Va., courthouse to her waiting supervisor, NBC’s Andrea Mitchell. Why did NBC News chose Semyon to be their representative shuttler? Possibly because she trained for precisely this kind of an opportunity in high school.

According to Semyon herself on Twitter, she was a cross country runner before college. And Minnesota Public Radio reported that she still holds her school’s record in the 1600 and 3200 meters on the track, dating back a full five years to 2013.

Those cross country running days did me good 😊 https://t.co/0buF7zP7Cm — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) August 21, 2018

Semyon is from the Scranton area (no, her relatives didn’t work for Dunder Mifflin), where she attended Riverside Junior/Senior High in Taylor, Penn. There’s little question both her former teachers and coaches will be proud of her accomplishments now.