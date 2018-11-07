Chop-up: DC Young Fly on Fresh Prince and his baseball past

If you’re one of the many people that consider DC Young Fly one of the funniest comics out right now then it may shock you to know that once upon a time, DC Young Fly doubled as a flame-throwing baseball player in high school.

Well, sort of…

“I was pretty good,” DC Young Fly said. “I started getting really good defensively and really sorry at hitting.”

We caught up with DC Young Fly to chop-it-up about everything from his (sort-of) dominance on the diamond to why he’d surprise people on “Dancing with the Stars” to why he feels Checkers is king when it comes to fast food fries.

Jason Jordan: We’re a sports entity first, so I always like to gauge the sports backgrounds and experiences of all my guests on the Celeb Chop-Up; I’m curious about what sports you played coming up?

DC Young Fly: I tried all of them! I think my best sport was probably baseball. I played in high school.

JJ: OK, so give it to me straight, were you good?

DC: (Laughs) I was right above average. I’m good for a play or two.

JJ: Understood. What position did you play?

DC: Well, I played in the infield early on and then I started getting really good defensively and really sorry at hitting. Then I switched to the outfield and I was gunning ‘em out.

JJ: OK! Well, everyone had their shining moment in their respective sport; that day when it was all going right. Take me back to that moment for you.

DC: (Laughs) Naaaaaw, I ain’t never really have one of them days. I was just a solid, team player. I stayed in my lane.

JJ: Gotcha. Perfect place to take it random – what’s the first thing that pops into your head when approaching a yellow traffic light?

DC: Try and run it if I’m close enough!

JJ: What’s your biggest pet peeve?

DC: Someone telling me no, the scratchy sound that happens when plastic rubs together and when someone tells me that the backend ain’t there!

JJ: What competition-based reality show would you absolutely win?

DC: “Dancing with the Stars!” I’d be the breakout star up there because they’d think I was coming up there just to play around. They’d think it was a game, but I’d be out here saucin’ them folks up!

JJ: What fast food restaurant has the best fries?

DC: Checkers!

JJ: Hard to argue that. OK, when you play Paper, Rock, Scissors, what object do you find brings you the most wins?

DC: Hmm, that’s a good question because I want to say paper because most people go with the rock. But you’ve gotta be careful because sometimes you’ve gotta him ‘em with the scissors! You’ve gotta think this thing through!

JJ: Would you rather have the power to be invisible or the power to read minds?

DC: I don’t want to read anyone’s mind, that’s too much. I’d pick being invisible. I’d just walk away from people when I was tired of hearing them.

JJ: What was your worst pre-fame job?

DC: I had this temp job where I was working in the warehouse where they brought all of the recycling. It was the worst!

JJ: How would you use a rewind button in life?

DC: I wouldn’t go back and change anything because you wouldn’t be the man you are today. People always say you wanna go back, but then you go change one thing and then everything else will change too.

JJ: Let’s hop into the DeLorean Time Machine from “Back to the Future,” which era would you love to drop in on for a week?

DC: The 1980s because they were real fly!

JJ: What’s the most overused slang word or phrase out right now?

DC: I’d have to say “Cappin’.

JJ: What sitcom intro song do you know every word to?

DC: Ooh “Fresh Prince!”

JJ: OK. If you could go back and get the truth about one past mystery which would you choose?

DC: I wouldn’t want to know anything! I mind my business. I don’t want to know. If I know they might come and kill me!

JJ: That’s a solid point DC. OK, I know you’re on tour and you’ve got a lot of other things going on; talk about everything that fans can look forward to.

DC: OK, thanks Jason, like you said I’ve got the tour and I want everyone to go to DCYoungFlyOfficial.com for those dates. I’ve got more music that will be coming; I’ve got about three or four albums coming. I’m producing a couple of TV shows and I’ve got more movies coming too. I’m working man, I’m not playing with ‘em!

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY