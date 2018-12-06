Centennial (AZ) WR A.J. Jackson voted Week 17 Super 25 Top Star

Centennial (Peoria, Ariz.) two-way star A.J. Jackson was voted this week’s Super 25 Top Star for Week 17, after his incredible performance in the Coyotes’ Class 5A state title victory over Notre Dame Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.) last weekend.

VOTING RESULTS: Super 25 Top Star, Week 17

The 6-foot, 185 pound Jackson, a senior wide receiver, defensive back and punter for the Coyotes, had the game of his life in the state title-clinching victory at Sun Devil Stadium. He totaled 284 all-purpose yards as the Coyotes rattled off 53 unanswered points to throttle Prep 60-7 and win a second straight 5A title. That included a spectacular second quarter in which he notched three touchdowns in three different ways — receiving, punt return, and interception return, totaling 147 yards in all.

.@Cehsfootball WR/S A.J. Jackson talks about where he believes this 5A state title ranks compared to last year’s title for the Coyotes, and playing his best game today against @NDP_Football #azhsfb pic.twitter.com/WfYnHGDIjD — Dana Scott (@iam_DanaScott) December 1, 2018

The Coyotes earned a debut in the Week 17 Super 25 poll for the Jackson’s efforts as well, sitting at No. 25.

Jackson garnered 27 percent of the voting, with over 14,000 votes, winning out in one of the most closely-contested votes of the season. St. John’s Prep (Danvers, Mass.) wide receiver Wes Rockett got over 12,000 votes after his nine-catch, 188-yard, 3-TD performance in the Eagles’ 40-22 win over Catholic Memorial (Boston) in the MIAA Division 1 final at Gillette Stadium.

Two other players garnered a significant percentage of the vote. Broken Arrow (Okla.) running back Quintevin Cherry got 16 percent of the vote after running for three touchdowns in a state title win over Jenks (Okla.), while Highland Springs (Va.) receiver Tremayne Talbert got 13 percent of the vote after one of the great statistical anomalies of the high school season in the Springers’ Class 5 semifinal win, returning both a punt and kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown each, and tacking on a third touchdown receiving.