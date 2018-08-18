No. 25 Centennial blasts No. 8 Chandler behind monster game from Gary Bryant Jr.

Gary Bryant Jr. is one of the top wide receivers in the class of 2020. He showed why Friday night.

Bryant had nine catches for 264 yards and three scores in No. 25 Centennial’s (Corona, Calif.) 35-13 win over No. 8 Chandler (Ariz.). All three of Bryant’s scores were over 50 yards, with the longest covering 70 yards.

“The goal is to get me into space and see what I can do,” Bryant told the Press-Enterprise.

The Huskies jumped out to a 21-0 lead and never looked back thanks to a stellar defensive performance.

Chandler, the defending Arizona state champs, struggled offensively. Quarterback Jacob Conover, a BYU commit, managed just 133 yards through the air.