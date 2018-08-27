Centennial, Good Counsel rise in latest Super 25 football rankings

Big wins from Centennial (Corona, Calif.) and Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) propelled both teams up the latest Super 25 football rankings.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

The Huskies took down Orange Lutheran 45-28, while Good Counsel beat Marietta (Ga.) 40-28. Centennial rose four spots to No. 15, while the Falcons moved up three spots to No. 19.

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) remained the No. 1 team after an impressive 42-0 victory over defending Pennsylvania state champion Pine-Richland. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) stayed No. 2 after beating Garces Memorial 56-0 and Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) held tight at No. 3 after smoking then-No. 11 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) 42-0.

The Gaels dropped from the rankings with the loss, paving the way for Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) to enter at No. 25.