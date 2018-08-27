USA Today Sports

Centennial, Good Counsel rise in latest Super 25 football rankings

Photo: Sean Fitz, 247Sports

Centennial, Good Counsel rise in latest Super 25 football rankings

Football

Centennial, Good Counsel rise in latest Super 25 football rankings

Big wins from Centennial (Corona, Calif.) and Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) propelled both teams up the latest Super 25 football rankings.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

The Huskies took down Orange Lutheran 45-28, while Good Counsel beat Marietta (Ga.) 40-28. Centennial rose four spots to No. 15, while the Falcons moved up three spots to No. 19.

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) remained the No. 1 team after an impressive 42-0 victory over defending Pennsylvania state champion Pine-Richland. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) stayed No. 2 after beating Garces Memorial 56-0 and Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) held tight at No. 3 after smoking then-No. 11 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) 42-0.

The Gaels dropped from the rankings with the loss, paving the way for Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) to enter at No. 25.

, Football, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2NkrIot
Centennial, Good Counsel rise in latest Super 25 football rankings
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.