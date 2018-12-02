USA Today Sports

Centennial HS (Ariz.) scores 53 unanswered, repeats as champion

It was no contest shortly after the kickoff as Centennial (Peoria, Ariz.) High School defeated Notre Dame Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.) 60-7 Saturday at Sun Devil stadium to claim the 5A state championship.

The game was a rematch between both teams from last year’s 5A title game, which Centennial also won, 42-21. During last year’s championship, the Coyotes (14-0) scored 21 unanswered points on the Saints (13-1) before the game ended.

On Saturday’s game, the Coyotes posted 53 unanswered points before the Saints scored their only touchdown late in the third quarter.

“All those picks and turnovers they had, that score wouldn’t have been like that if it they didn’t play like the way they did,” Centennial team captain and wide receiver/cornerback Jeiel Stark said his team’s overpowering defense. “They played lights out all season.”

Centennial wide receiver/safety A.J. Jackson had an outstanding performance with 264 all-purpose yards, including 147 yards and three touchdowns in the second quarter to blow the game wide open.

Even though it wasn’t a shutout, the Coyotes dominated from their first possession and Notre Dame Prep looked helpless for the rest of the game. Senior quarterback Jake Farrell went 20-for-41 for 218 yards and threw 5 interceptions, and highly-touted wide receiver Jake Smith was held to 42 yards on 6 receptions.

Read the full recap at the Arizona Republic.

