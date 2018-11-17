Centennial HS fake play fooled referees, touchdown called back

Sometimes, a fake handoff is so good, even the referee is fooled.

This time, it cost Centennial High School (Corona, Calif.) a touchdown.

On the first drive of the playoff game between Super 25 teams No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and No. 7 Centennial, a play action gave Carter Freeland a wide open hole, which he took to the house for what would have been a 50-yard touchdown.

However, as the running back way laid out hard by a defender, the referees blew the play dead.

What would have been a huge touchdown for the Huskies against one of the top teams in the country was called back.

**When your play fake is so good, the ref blows it dead before taking it for a touchdown 😶@Cen10Football | @CIFSS pic.twitter.com/OJv4AsVPkV — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) November 17, 2018

Because the referee had blown the whistle, the play was called back and Centennial had to replay its down.

Mater Dei, 10-2, and Centennial, 12-0, are No. 2 and 3 in the Super 25 western region rankings, respectively.

The winner on Friday will play in the Trinity League championship game.

We’ll let you decide: Should the touchdown have counted?