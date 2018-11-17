USA Today Sports

Centennial HS fake play fooled referees, touchdown called back

Centennial HS fake play fooled referees, touchdown called back

Football

Centennial HS fake play fooled referees, touchdown called back

Sometimes, a fake handoff is so good, even the referee is fooled.

This time, it cost Centennial High School (Corona, Calif.) a touchdown.

On the first drive of the playoff game between Super 25 teams No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and No. 7 Centennial, a play action gave Carter Freeland a wide open hole, which he took to the house for what would have been a 50-yard touchdown.

However, as the running back way laid out hard by a defender, the referees blew the play dead.

What would have been a huge touchdown for the Huskies against one of the top teams in the country was called back.

Because the referee had blown the whistle, the play was called back and Centennial had to replay its down.

Mater Dei, 10-2, and Centennial, 12-0, are No. 2 and 3 in the Super 25 western region rankings, respectively.

The winner on Friday will play in the Trinity League championship game.

We’ll let you decide: Should the touchdown have counted?

, , Football, Super 25, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/centennial-mater-dei-fake-touchdown-fooled-referees
Centennial HS fake play fooled referees, touchdown called back
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.