Central Mass. coach resigns midseason immediately after 48-0 blowout loss

A Central Massachusetts football coach made the drastic decision to resign Monday, within two days after his team suffered a dispiriting shutout loss.

As reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, Gardner head coach Rob Allard officially tendered his resignation over the weekend following a 48-0 loss to Quabbin. Yet it wasn’t just the loss that sent Allard away from his role, it was the nature of how it all played out.

Trailing 21-0 at halftime, Gardner was shutout 27-0 and had a player thrown out for receiving two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the span of three plays. The loss was the 15th straight for Gardner, dating back to 2016.

Clearly, Allard was already thinking about stepping aside just minutes after the game based on his comments to The Gardner News.

“We quit. We not only quit on ourselves, we quit on our teammates and our program. We took a huge step backwards today,” Allard, told the Gardner News immediately after the loss. “We’ve got to learn this is a game of football and not a game of who talks better. … I couldn’t be more disappointed in a team, not only in how they played, but how they represented a school and a program.”

Within two days Allard had discussed the same feelings with Gardner athletic director Dan Forte and tendered his resignation. That left Forte and the school’s principal Paula Bolger to break the news to the team on Monday in its first meeting after the Quabbin loss.

Per the Telegram & Gazette, Gardner offensive coordinator Sean Whittle will serve as the teams head coach for the remainder of the 2018 season.