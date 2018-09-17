Chaminade-Madonna's John Dunmore, Te'Cory Couch receiver Under Armor All-American jerseys

Chaminade-Madonna standouts John Dunmore and Te’Cory Couch received their Under Armour All-America Game jerseys Monday at their school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

The 5-foot-10 Couch, ranked as the No. 26 cornerback in the country by 247 Sports, is regarded as one of the Sunshine State’s top coverage corners. He is one of three Lions committed to the University of Miami for 2019, joining safety Keontra Smith and defensive end Cameron Williams.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Dunmore is a serious vertical threat for the Lions, ranked as the No. 19 wide receiver in the country by 247 Sports. The speedy Penn State commit has put together some explosive performances so far this fall, none bigger than his eight-catch, 117-yard, two-touchdown performance in a 28-21 win over Muscle Shoals (Ala.) on Sept. 1 in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School (Alpharetta, Ga.).

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.