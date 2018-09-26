Chandler (Ariz.) football player seeks temporary restraining order so he can play Friday

Chandler senior cornerback David Eppinger will have a court hearing Friday in hopes of being granted a temporary restraining order in time to face his former team.

Eppinger played his first three football seasons at Gilbert Perry, which plays host to Chandler on Friday night in a rematch of last year’s 6A state football championship game.

Eppinger, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, has yet to play this season, after having his transfer hardship appeal turned down by the Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board. The board felt the AIA’s prior-contact rule had been violated because he played on a club 7-on-7 football team in the spring that was organized by Chandler quarterback Jacob Conover’s dad, Jeff.

Prior-contact rule violation penalty is ineligibility for the full season.

Jeff Conover, who helps out with the Chandler football program, has said he didn’t think Eppinger should be ineligible because Conover didn’t coach the State 48 team.

David Hines, the AIA executive director, said Eppinger’s court hearing will be held Friday.

