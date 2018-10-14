USA Today Sports

Chandler (Ariz.) pays back NFL's Cameron Jordan with helmet design

Photo: Ryan A. Ruiz/azcentral sports

Chandler (Ariz.) pays back NFL's Cameron Jordan with helmet design

Football

Chandler (Ariz.) pays back NFL's Cameron Jordan with helmet design

Coach Shaun Aguano, who brought his Hawaiian roots with him to Chandler, has the word, “Ohana,” on the Wolves’ press box.

It means family.

It was all about family Friday and Saturday at Chandler High, where famous alum Cameron Jordan, an NFL defensive end in his eighth season with the New Orleans Saints, visited the top-ranked 6A team, his alma mater.

Jordan talked to the players before the game.

On Saturday, Jordan returned to the school, where Aguano showed Jordan what the Wolves did to the 110 helmets Jordan donated to the program. It was the first time Jordan saw how Aguano and his staff designed the helmet.

Aguano had the helmets designed so that there is a blue stripe down the middle. On one side is the Number 1. On the other side is the blue “C” with the Wolf mascot in the middle. On the front, it says, “Makoa,” which means no fear in Hawaiian. On the back, it says, “Ohana,” family. Also on the back are the initials “CJ,” for Jordan.

Read the rest of the article at AZCentral.

, , , Football, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/chandler-ariz-pays-back-nfls-cameron-jordan-with-helmet-design
Chandler (Ariz.) pays back NFL's Cameron Jordan with helmet design
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.