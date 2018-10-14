Chandler (Ariz.) pays back NFL's Cameron Jordan with helmet design

Coach Shaun Aguano, who brought his Hawaiian roots with him to Chandler, has the word, “Ohana,” on the Wolves’ press box.

It means family.

It was all about family Friday and Saturday at Chandler High, where famous alum Cameron Jordan, an NFL defensive end in his eighth season with the New Orleans Saints, visited the top-ranked 6A team, his alma mater.

Jordan talked to the players before the game.

Former Chandler Wolf and New Orleans Saints Pro Bowler Cameron Jordan giving back to his high school football team. Incredible role model. Mahalo Cameron. Love you. Wolves Ohana! MAKOA!! @azc_obert @Saints @FTBL_Boosters @espn @CUSDAthletics @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/onUDS37XHx — Shaun Aguano (@aguanos) October 13, 2018

On Saturday, Jordan returned to the school, where Aguano showed Jordan what the Wolves did to the 110 helmets Jordan donated to the program. It was the first time Jordan saw how Aguano and his staff designed the helmet.

Closer look at Chandler Wolves Football helmet donated by former Wolf and current New Orleans Saint Cameron Jordan. So awesome!! Wolves Ohana. pic.twitter.com/dvuDcwgsjN — Shaun Aguano (@aguanos) October 13, 2018

Aguano had the helmets designed so that there is a blue stripe down the middle. On one side is the Number 1. On the other side is the blue “C” with the Wolf mascot in the middle. On the front, it says, “Makoa,” which means no fear in Hawaiian. On the back, it says, “Ohana,” family. Also on the back are the initials “CJ,” for Jordan.

