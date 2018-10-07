Chandler (Ariz.) star transfer plays 1st football game after defeating AIA in court

Chandler senior defensive back David Eppinger was granted a temporary restraining order from a Superior Court judge, then played in his first game on Friday.

It was the second consecutive day the Arizona Interscholastic Association lost a prior-contact case.

On Thursday, Scottsdale Saguaro senior running back/receiver Marqui Johnson was granted a permanent restraining order from a judge that bars the AIA from keeping him off the field the rest of the season.

Eppinger’s hearing, postponed a week, was held hours before Chandler traveled to take on Phoenix Brophy Prep — a 56-7 rout by the two-time defending 6A champions.

Eppinger, one of the state’s top cornerbacks who helped Gllbert Perry reach the 6A final last year, was held back because the AIA Executive Board denied him hardship, applying the prior-contact bylaw.

Asked if he played, coach Shaun Aguano texted, “Yes, he did.”

Eppinger tweeted Saturday morning about how good it felt to be back on the field.

Jeff Conover, Chandler senior quarterback Jacob Conover’s dad, attended Eppinger’s hearing. He said during the hearing the AIA provided no proof that Eppinger received any direct instruction from him while playing in the off-season for State 48, a 7-on-7 team.

Conover, who helps out with quarterbacks and the freshman team at Chandler, organized the State 48 team but he said he did not coach the team and never gave any direct instructions to Eppinger while he played for the team.

Perry provided photos to the AIA board, according to Conover. But, Conover said, there wasn’t a photo of Conover interacting with Eppinger.

