Chandler jumps back into the Super 25 Football Rankings following latest win

Chandler (Ariz.) had high hopes coming into the 2018 season, coming in as the No. 8 team in Super 25 football poll after a strong 2017 finish that saw them end up No. 13, and a boatload of returning talent that included one of the nation’s top quarterbacks, Jacob Conover.

That optimism was thrown for a loop after a Week 1 loss at the hands of Centennial (Corona, Calif.), 35-13, that sent the Wolves all the way out of the poll. But after a spirited Friday win over Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.), the Wolves are back, coming in this week at No. 24.

The Wolves have won five in a row since that rout by No. 10 Centennial. Friday’s win, a rematch of last year’s 6A state final, was an especially spirited one. The game ball was dedicated to cornerback David Eppinger, ineligible since transferring from Perry, and who was denied a temporary restraining order to play hours before kickoff.

Mission Viejo (Calif.) is the only other new entrant this week, coming in at No. 25 after a 70-0 shutout of El Toro (Lake Forest, Calif.).

The top five remains unchanged, with Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) taking the No. 1 slot for the second straight week, followed by St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), Allen (Texas) and St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.).

Just two weeks after becoming the darlings of the North Jersey football landscape in its huge upset of then-No. 5 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.), St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) takes a tumble from No. 18 all the way out of the poll following a surprise upset at the hands of DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.). The Spartans were playing without their star quarterback, Penn State commit Ta’Quan Roberson, and won despite only accumulating 160 yards of offense.

After the top 12, which remains unchanged, Warren Central (Indianapolis) moves up one spot to No. 13 after a 72-25 thrashing of rival Lawrence North. It’s the second time in three weeks the Warriors hung 70 on an opponent. Among Super 25 teams, only No. 21 Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) is averaging more points per game (64) than Warren’s 53.

Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) was the other team to fall out of the poll, from No. 22, after a 17-14 upset at the hands of Lone Peak (Highland, Utah). It was the Miners’ first loss to an in-state opponent since the 5A state final in 2015, also to Lone Peak.