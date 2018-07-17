Chandler Lawson transferring from Memphis East to national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Another Lawson brother is leaving Memphis to further his basketball career.

Chandler Lawson, a rising senior who won his third-straight TSSAA AAA state championship at Memphis East High School this past year, announced on social media Saturday that he will play his final season of high school at national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.

I will like to Announce that I will be finishing my last year of high school at Oak Hill Academy. — Chandler Lawson🐍 (@chandlerlawson0) July 14, 2018

Lawson, a consensus four-star recruit in the 2019 class, is the younger brother of former Memphis Tigers stars Dedric and K.J. Lawson. Dedric and K.J. transferred from Memphis to Kansas in April 2017 and will be eligible to play for the Jayhawks this season after sitting out the 2017-18 campaign due to NCAA transfer rules.

Their father is former Memphis assistant coach and director of player personnel Keelon Lawson.

But Chandler Lawson’s older brothers completed their high school careers in the area, ultimately winning consecutive state championships at Hamilton High School, playing for their father before moving on to the college ranks at Memphis.

The departure of former East coach Penny Hardaway to become the Tigers’ head coach this offseason played a significant role in Lawson’s decision to go to Oak Hill.

“The coaching environment, I think I want to be able to learn the things to be able to play at the next level,” Lawson said in an interview Friday at Nike’s Peach Jam tournament, confirming he planned to leave East for another school for his senior season. “It’s basically you just got to be your own man and learn from what you do, and just do your own thing.”

