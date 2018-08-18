Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.) QB Jack Miller 'committed as ever' to Ohio State, despite investigation

Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.) junior quarterback Jack Miller made a big leap with his teammates into 6A competition on Friday night when the Firebirds beat Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) in overtime.

Meanwhile, media, especially from Ohio, have tried to get into Miller’s head in the aftermath of Ohio State coach Urban Meyer being placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted on what the coach knew about a domestic abuse allegation made by the wife of his former assistant, Zach Smith.

Miller became the prize of Meyer’s 2020 recruiting class earlier this summer when Miller committed to the Buckeyes.

Miller has not commented about Ohio State since Meyer came under fire. But his dad, Jack Sr., said in a text message, “He is committed as ever,” to the Big 10 power.

“We believe it will all work out,” Jack Miller Sr., said in a text.

Miller (6-feet-4, 205) is hoping to make a big splash in his 6A debut. This is the second conference up for him since his move from 2A Scottsdale Christian Academy after his freshman year. Last year, Chaparral competed in 5A.

