Charlie Rogers fired by St. John Vianney over voicemail scandal

Just hours after a USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey report disclosed a profanity-laden voicemail by former NFL player Charlie Rogers to the parent of an 11-year-old youth football player, St. John Vianney High School in Holmdel fired him as its offensive coordinator on Thursday.

St. John Vianney president Joseph Deroba confirmed the move on Friday morning.

“We have parted ways,” DeRoba said, declining to make further comment on the matter.

Rogers, 42, left the 44-second voicemail message on Aug. 25 for Chris Schuster, whose son left Matawan American Youth Football, where Rogers is a coach, to play for the East Brunswick-based Saint Bart’s Buffalos. At one point, Rogers declares, “we are going to blitz every (expletive) play until your guy comes out of the game.”

St. John Vianney, which lost its season-opening game to Red Bank Catholic with Rogers on the sideline plays at Rumson-Fair Haven on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Jersey Shore AYF, of which Matawan and Saint Barts are members, had a hearing concerning Rogers on Thursday night, although it is unknown if any action was taken by the league.

A statement released by Jersey Shore AYF states: “NJ AYF will be following its bylaws and policy and proceures to the letter of the law. From our bylaws, 2.8.3 reads `Hearings, rights of the accused: Franchises or persons charged with violations of these titles shall be presumed innocent until such time as a finding against them. All evidence, testimony or information arrising out of a hearing is confidential and is not to be divulged to the public.’ ”

Rogers is still listed as a coach on the Matawan AYF website. Matawan and Saint Bart’s are scheduled to play on Oct. 7.

Rogers, who played for and coached under current St. John Vainney head coach Joe Martucci at Matawan High School, played five seasons as a return specialist in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. Martucci is on the board of directors of the Matawan AYF.

St. John Vianney released a statement on Thursday, although it did not mention Rogers specifically.

The statement read: “Saint John Vianney High School strives to provide a positive and encouraging environment for all of its students, parents, and staff members, in keeping with all aspects of its school mission. The administration always acts decisively to protect the best interest of its stakeholders.”

In the voicemail message, which you can listen to by clicking on the video at the top of this story, Rogers says: “Hey Chris, this is coach Charlie, dog. I’m telling you right now, today in the summertime before we’ve even started a game yet, right, we are going to blitz every (expletive) play until your guy comes out the game. So don’t bring him to the game.

“You know I’m pissed off about this (expletive) right here. And I’m telling you, I swear to God, we are going to blitz, we don’t care if we give up a badge or not, we’re blitzing everybody. We are blitzing every single (expletive) play. And (inaudible) that it’s a bad (expletive) move, and I don’t like it, and it’s a stupid move and we are going to blitz every single (expletive) play. Hang that (expletive) up, Hill … every play!”