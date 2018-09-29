Chase Norblade: Nebraska offer on Wednesday, one-handed TD on Friday

Papillion-LaVista South (Neb.) WR/CB Chase Norblade is just having one of those weeks.

On Wednesday evening, he tweeted he got an offer from South Dakota State University. Then, nine minutes later, he tweeted that he got a walk-on offer from Nebraska.

Very excited to say I have received a walk on offer from the University of Nebraska!! Thank you @coachwilhite for this opportunity!! pic.twitter.com/pSyby9kxIa — Chase (@chasenorblade) September 27, 2018

Norblade wasn’t done. On Thursday, he tweeted that he got offered by Northwest Missouri State.

Less than 24 hours later, he showed why so many programs are interested in him.

In the first half of the game against Omaha North on Friday, Norblade got to the outside of his defender.

He quickly realized: The throw wouldn’t get there.

As the defender watched the ball, Norblade cut behind him, got the inside position and leapt to snatch it away from falling into his defenders arm.

He only needed one hand to do so.

Chase Norblade with the one handed touchdown grab for Papio South. North 21 Papio South 7 at the half. @pinnbank #NebPreps pic.twitter.com/IeHrRH3A5c — MikeSautterOWH (@MikeSautterOWH) September 29, 2018

It gave Papio South its first points of the game and helped the team enter halftime with a two-score deficit instead of being shutout in the first two quarters.

Abilities like this could help any program.

Nebraska, which has yet to win a game this season, only has 51 receptions for 506 yards through three games this season. That puts them at 123rd overall for receiving yards.

The Cornhuskers’ 13 total third down conversions is 128th overall.

South Dakota State, an FCS school, is averaging 438 receiving yards per game, albeit in just two contests.

Through four games, Northwest Missouri State, a Div. II team averages 255.5 receiving yards but 198.5 rushing.

In Papio South’s five games this season, Norblade has eight receptions for 108 yards, eight carries for 51 yards and

On defense, he has 33 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defended.

Norblade also took a kickoff return 99 yards to the house in the first game of the season.