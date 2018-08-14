Florida lands commitment from 4-star CB Chester Kimbrough

New Florida head coach Dan Mullen made his name as an offensive coach and coordinator, but he knows the importance of having elite talent on the defensive side of the ball. That’s why commitments from the likes of four-star Louisiana defensive back Chester Kimbrough are so important.

Kimbrough, the New Orleans Warren Easton four-star cornerback, committed to Florida Monday night, picking the Gators ahead of 22 other scholarship offers, including those of in-state power LSU, defending national champion Alabama and Georgia, Michigan and Texas, for good measure.

They just wanna see me starve again , THE reason why I’m GOING HARD AGAIN #Committed No interviews please pic.twitter.com/Sed3RxUswK — 饥饿 (@chaazz19) August 14, 2018

His decision to join Florida was announced via the Twitter video you see above, with Kimbrough following up with late night interviews in which he offered the reasons for his decision, including this one with 247Sports.

“It’s just the communication they have with me and my family and they try to talk with not just me, but my mom and other people in my family,” Kimbrough told 247Sports of Florida. “It’s just the communication with them. I really like the state of Florida and I thought their campus was a good one to be around.”

It’s clear that Florida prioritizing Kimbrough made him prioritize the Gators. That may not have been the primary reason he committed, but it did make a difference, and now he could be a big part of the program’s Class of 2019.

A competitor at The Opening Finals, Kimbrough has all the athleticism and talent to dominate at the next level. Now he’s bringing all of that to Gainesville.