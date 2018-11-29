Chippewa Valley (Mich.) QB Tommy Schuster voted Week 16 Super 25 Top Star

Chippewa Valley (Clinton Township, Mich.) senior quarterback Tommy Schuster was voted as the Super 25 Top Star for Week 16, after his record-setting performance in the Michigan Division 1 state championship game.

RESULTS: Super 25 Top Star, Week 16

The 6-foot-1 Schuster was a perfect 13-for-13 passing in the state final at Ford Field in Detroit, for 207 yards and two touchdowns, as the Big Red narrowly beat Clarkston (Mich.), 31-30, in a thriller. Schuster’s perfect afternoon set a state record for completion percentage by a quarterback in a state title game.

Schuster beat out Saint Louis (Honolulu, Hawaii) defensive back Korvin Feagins — whose three interceptions, forced fumble and team-high nine tackles led the Crusaders to a state title victory over Mililani (Hawaii) — by more than 6,400 votes, accumulating more than 55,000 himself, good enough for 44 percent of the vote.

More than 123,000 votes were cast in total.