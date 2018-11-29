USA Today Sports

Chippewa Valley (Mich.) QB Tommy Schuster voted Week 16 Super 25 Top Star

Photo: Eric Seals, Detroit Free Press

Football

Chippewa Valley (Clinton Township, Mich.) senior quarterback Tommy Schuster was voted as the Super 25 Top Star for Week 16, after his record-setting performance in the Michigan Division 1 state championship game.

RESULTS: Super 25 Top Star, Week 16

The 6-foot-1 Schuster was a perfect 13-for-13 passing in the state final at Ford Field in Detroit, for 207 yards and two touchdowns, as the Big Red narrowly beat Clarkston (Mich.), 31-30, in a thriller. Schuster’s perfect afternoon set a state record for completion percentage by a quarterback in a state title game.

SUPER 25:  TOP 25 | REGIONAL | SCOREBOARD

Schuster beat out Saint Louis (Honolulu, Hawaii) defensive back Korvin Feagins — whose three interceptions, forced fumble and team-high nine tackles led the Crusaders to a state title victory over Mililani (Hawaii) — by more than 6,400 votes, accumulating more than 55,000 himself, good enough for 44 percent of the vote.

More than 123,000 votes were cast in total.

