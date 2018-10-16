Chop-Up: Lil Duval sits on the random/hot seat

Before Lil Duval was causing laughter headaches at his comedy shows and rocking the masses with his No. 1 song “Smile,” the Jacksonville, Florida native was pinning and slamming the opposition as a star wrestler at First Coast High School.

That’s right, the guy who leaves you in stitches during his standup specials could also do it literally.

“I was pretty good,” Lil Duval said. “I went to states.”

We caught up with Lil Duval to chop-it-up about everything from being a master of the mat to how it feels to have the No. 1 song in the country to why Vontae Davis is living his best life despite the infamous halftime retirement.

Jason Jordan: We’re a sports entity first, so I always like to gauge the sports backgrounds and experiences of all my guests on the Celeb Chop-Up; I’m curious about what sports you played coming up?

Lil Duval: I wrestled.

JJ: OK, I like it; were you any good?

LD: I went to states!

JJ: Wow, impressive. Tell me more.

LD: Well, I lost to this guy who knew how to let me keep slamming him until I was too tired, then he got me.

JJ: Oh man, he pulled the Rocky Balboa on you?

LD: (Laughs) Yeah man; he really did.

JJ: You’re clearly living your best life with the song, which we’ll get into in a minute and everything else you have going on, but I want you to relate that to sports; which athletes out there do you see living their best life in the sports realm?

LD: Good question… I’d have to say Shannon Sharpe, definitely Le’Veon Bell because he ain’t doing nothing but chillin’, then Vontae Davis, the guy who quit during halftime, evidently he’s livin’ his best life!

JJ: Hilarious! Perfect place to take it random; what’s the first thing that pops into your head when approaching a yellow traffic light?

LD: Speed up!

JJ: What’s your biggest pet peeve?

LD: People that ain’t on time!

JJ: What fast food restaurant has the best fries?

LD: The fries that they serve at the strip club with the wings.

JJ: That’s certainly an original answer! OK, when you play Paper, Rock, Scissors, what object do you find brings you the most wins?

LD: The rock for sure.

JJ: Would you rather have the power to be invisible or the power to read minds?

LD: I already feel like I can read minds pretty well so I’ll take the power to be invisible.

JJ: What would you do with that power?

LD: I’d be walking around chillin’ with regular people again, not having to take pictures all day.

JJ: What was your worst pre-fame job?

LD: I never had a job I hated. In high school I worked at Rally’s! I had fun there.

JJ: Which competition-based reality show would you absolutely win?

LD: “Dancing with the Stars.”

JJ: How would you use a rewind button in life?

LD: I’d block a lot of things from happening that we’re dealing with now. Something small that would change things in a big way; like that movie “The Butterfly Effect.”

JJ: Let’s hop into the DeLorean Time Machine from “Back to the Future,” which era would you love to drop in on for a week?

LD: The 1980s so I could go back and place all the bets in my favor!

JJ: What’s the most overused slang word or phrase out right now?

LD: Definitely “lit.”

JJ: What sitcom intro song do you know every word to?

LD: “Good Times!” (Begins singing) “Any time you meet a payment. Good times.

Any time you need a friend. Good times…” That’s my joint right there!

JJ: What random fact can you just tell me right now?

LD: Muslims eat pork in Indonesia.

JJ: Wow, OK. If you could go back and get the truth about one past mystery which would you choose?

LD: Nothing because I know that nothing is the truth in the sense that we think it’s true. The past doesn’t affect me. If you stay in the past, you’ll be stuck there.

JJ: Who would you never want to meet in a dark alley?

LD: Anyone who doesn’t like my song “Smile!”

JJ: Great segue; congrats on the success of “Smile,” talk about that and everything going on with your music and your comedy that fans can look forward to.

LD: Thanks Jason, we’re definitely planning to take it on a Livin’ My Best Life Duval tour in 2019. We’re touring now, but now we’re taking it to a whole other level. I’ve got more music coming, but we’ll have more info on that coming out soon.

