USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 ATH Bru McCoy, No. 3 Mater Dei rock No. 11 Bishop Gorman

Photo: USA TODAY Sports

Chosen 25 ATH Bru McCoy, No. 3 Mater Dei rock No. 11 Bishop Gorman

Football

Chosen 25 ATH Bru McCoy, No. 3 Mater Dei rock No. 11 Bishop Gorman

It was a season opener, but it was anything but ordinary, and Chosen 25 athlete Bru McCoy showcased all the ways he’s much more than an ordinary prospect, too.

RELATED: Super 25 Football Rankings | Chosen 25 Football Recruits

McCoy, the No. 14 overall recruit in the country in USA TODAY’s Chosen 25 rankings, showcased his talent as both a disruptive linebacker and hard to cover wide receiver. He is 6-foot-2 and 212 pounds with top-level speed and athleticism, even for an NCAA power.

RELATED: Mater Dei forfeits season-opening

With McCoy’s defending national champion Mater Dei — currently ranked No. 3 in the Super 25 — visiting traditional Nevada power Bishop Gorman (No. 11), McCoy had a nationally televised platform on which to excel. He didn’t disappoint, creating havoc defensively and adding a decisive fourth touchdown which essentially put a dagger in Bishop Gorman in the second half.

The nature of Mater Dei’s victory is sure to court controversy, as the Monarchs forfeited their Week 1 win for the use of an ineligible player. That would seem to be justification for dropping them down the Super 25 … but how do you drop a team that just beat the No. 11 squad 42-0 for the first shutout of the Gaels in 12 years.

Add in a player like McCoy, and there will be plenty of reasons to watch Mater Dei regardless of ranking.

, , , , , , , , Chosen 25, Football, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2BMLyHW
Chosen 25 ATH Bru McCoy, No. 3 Mater Dei rock No. 11 Bishop Gorman
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.