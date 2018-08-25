Chosen 25 ATH Bru McCoy, No. 3 Mater Dei rock No. 11 Bishop Gorman

It was a season opener, but it was anything but ordinary, and Chosen 25 athlete Bru McCoy showcased all the ways he’s much more than an ordinary prospect, too.

McCoy, the No. 14 overall recruit in the country in USA TODAY’s Chosen 25 rankings, showcased his talent as both a disruptive linebacker and hard to cover wide receiver. He is 6-foot-2 and 212 pounds with top-level speed and athleticism, even for an NCAA power.

With McCoy’s defending national champion Mater Dei — currently ranked No. 3 in the Super 25 — visiting traditional Nevada power Bishop Gorman (No. 11), McCoy had a nationally televised platform on which to excel. He didn’t disappoint, creating havoc defensively and adding a decisive fourth touchdown which essentially put a dagger in Bishop Gorman in the second half.

ESPN 300 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ATH Bru Mccoy (@buhbuhbru) with the nice hands for the 4th score for Mater Dei (@MDFootball) of the night! They lead 28-0 over Bishop Gorman as the 3rd quarter winds down #GEICOKickoff pic.twitter.com/5bb0C5lk8z — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) August 25, 2018

The nature of Mater Dei’s victory is sure to court controversy, as the Monarchs forfeited their Week 1 win for the use of an ineligible player. That would seem to be justification for dropping them down the Super 25 … but how do you drop a team that just beat the No. 11 squad 42-0 for the first shutout of the Gaels in 12 years.

Add in a player like McCoy, and there will be plenty of reasons to watch Mater Dei regardless of ranking.