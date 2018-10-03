Chosen 25 center James Wiseman is down to five

Memphis East High School (Tenn.) star James Wiseman has officially cut his list from eight to five.

The 6-foot-11 center released his new list of Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Memphis, Kansas and Florida State via his Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Arizona, North Carolina and Texas didn’t make the cut.

Wiseman, who is ranked No. 4 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019, has official visits scheduled for Vanderbilt, Memphis and Florida State in October.

Wiseman will take part in the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Minicamp in Colorado Springs, Colorado this weekend.

