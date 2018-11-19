Chosen 25 center James Wiseman is ready to make his college decision

The wait is about to be over for the five schools waiting on Memphis (Tenn.) East High School center James Wiseman to make his decision.

Wiseman, who is ranked No. 4 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019, will make the call on Tuesday live during the noon edition of Sportscenter on ESPN.

The 6-foot-11 star will choose between Memphis, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Florida State and Kansas.

Wiseman will be just in time to sign with whichever school he chooses since the NCAA’s Early Signing Period runs through Nov. 21.

The popular opinion is that Wiseman is headed to Memphis to join his former high school and summer circuit coach Penny Hardaway.

Hardaway coached Wiseman to back-to-back state titles at Memphis East, which checks in at No. 23 in the USA Today preseason Super 25 rankings, and with Team Penny (Tenn.), now the Bluff City Legends, in the Nike EYBL.

It certainly doesn’t hurt the Tigers’ chances that Wiseman recently received a visit from Memphis legends Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph, who starred for the Memphis Grizzlies for eight years, and rapper Moneybagg Yo, who performed at Memphis’ Midnight Madness event, which Wiseman attended.

“The atmosphere was crazy,” Wiseman told USA Today Sports last month. “Everyone was there; Blocboy JB, Moneybagg Yo, Yo Gotti… Drake was supposed to be there, but he didn’t make it. It was crazy. I was taking pictures all night. Definitely a night I’ll always remember.”

The Tigers picked up a commitment from Wiseman’s summer circuit teammate D.J. Jeffries, a forward at Olive Branch (Miss.) High School, in October.

