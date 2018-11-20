Chosen 25 center James Wiseman reunites with Penny Hardaway, commits to Memphis

There’s no official word yet on whether Memphis (Tenn.) East High School center James Wiseman will make a cameo on MoneyBagg Yo’s next hit single after the Memphis-born rapper dropped in to Wiseman’s house for a visit trying to lure him to Memphis a couple weeks back.

What we do know is that Wiseman, who is ranked No. 4 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019, will be close by in case he’s needed.

Wiseman ended his recruitment Tuesday, picking Memphis over Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Florida State and Kansas live on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

The move reunites Wiseman with his former high school and summer circuit coach Penny Hardaway, who took the Memphis job in March.

Hardaway coached Wiseman to back-to-back state titles at Memphis East and also coached the 6-foot-11 star on Team Penny (Tenn.), now the Bluff City Legends, in the Nike EYBL.

Wiseman averaged 15.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and two blocks a game for Bluff City this summer.

Wiseman is the Tigers’ third commitment from the 2019 class, joining his summer circuit teammate D.J. Jeffries, a forward at Olive Branch (Miss.) High School, and his high school teammate Malcolm Dandridge, also a center.

Wiseman and Jeffries will meet on the court tonight at 8 p.m.

