Chosen 25 No. 1 player Cole Anthony announces top 6 schools

Fans of six universities can hold out hope that the No. 1 player in USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Chosen 25 will choose their school.

Guard Cole Anthony announced his top six choices on Monday: North Carolina, Georgetown, Oregon, Miami, Wake Forest and Notre Dame.

I’d like to thank all the coaches that have recruited me but after talking to my family we have decided these will be my top 6 schools👀 where do y’all think I should go? #FINAL6 pic.twitter.com/amf4eWwRuW — Cole Anthony (@The_ColeAnthony) October 30, 2018

The most noticeable deletions from Anthony’s new list were the three Blue Bloods: Duke, Kentucky and Kansas.

USA Today Sports staff writer Jason Jordan has followed Anthony’s recruitment closely for nearly two years and is one of the few reporters that talks to Anthony regularly.

Jordan said he “wasn’t the least bit surprised” that those three schools didn’t make the cut.

“Cole has been masterful at keeping details about his recruitment close to the vest, but if you’ve been paying attention you could see this coming,” Jordan said. “Cole isn’t your average five-star recruit, he’s been around the game all his life and his dad (former NBA player Greg Anthony) is one of the most knowledgeable basketball minds in the game. Because of that, Cole thinks the game through on a much more intelligent level than any kid I’ve covered.

“He’s not impressed with most things that impress most guys. Cole know what he wants. He’s going to be where he feels it’s best for him; not what people expect, it’s about what he wants. Players say that, but he means it.”

In August, the Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) star wrote in his USA TODAY Blog that he had traveled to two of the schools — North Carolina and Wake Forest — on unofficial visits.

He took his official visit to North Carolina on Sept. 28, according to 247 Sports, and has also visited Notre Dame and Oregon.

Over summer, Anthony was named MVP of the Nike EYBL tournament, where he posted 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals.

The 6-foot-3, 184-pound guard won the Best Handles and Best Killer Instinct in the USA Today Sports Players’ Choice Awards.