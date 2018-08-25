Chosen 25 DE Nolan Smith dominant in opener for IMG Academy, firm to Georgia

Last week after IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) got stunned in a preseason scrimmage loss to Columbia (Lake City, Fla.) in the Kickoff Classic, Tigers linebacker Jaylen Brown said the Ascenders, the top-ranked team in the Super 25, would have to, among other things, tighten up on their pass defense if they were going to live up to the preseason hype.

Makes sense since the Tigers threw for more than 200 yards and five touchdowns in route to a 33-13 first half lead.

Clearly, IMG defensive end Nolan Smith got the memo, and his logic appeared to be simple: The quarterback can’t complete passes when he’s running for his life.

#UGA commit @SmithNoland2 busts through a double team and gets a hit on the QB. Can’t be stopped right now pic.twitter.com/qxLkPsVLJu — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) August 25, 2018

Smith, a Georgia commit who is ranked No. 3 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, was all over the field in the first half, racking up seven tackles and a sack to set the tone for a 42-0 romping of Pine-Richland (Pa.) Friday night.

I've got Nolan Smith down for 57 hurries tonight. Unofficially. — Marc Givler (@MarcGivlerBG) August 25, 2018

Smith terrorized the Rams all night, wreaking havoc in the backfield and dropping running backs in abundance.

#UGA commit @SmithNoland2 #42 makes one of his many tackles in the 1st quarter. Impressive game so far for the five-star and future Bulldog pic.twitter.com/EQG5y0lltU — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) August 25, 2018

Easy to understand why Clemson and Alabama are still applying pressure trying to get Smith to flip his commitment.

As it stands the Bulldogs seem firm in the driver’s seat since they’re currently the only school getting an official visit from Smith; he’s tentatively scheduled to be in Athens the weekend of Nov. 10 when the Bulldogs host Auburn.

Still, expect the Tigers and the Crimson Tide to turn up the heat in their pursuit of Smith; who doesn’t want a player that tosses offensive tackles and running backs around like ragdolls and power cleans 330 pounds.

Shout out to my team for all the support and helping hit my goal of 330 Lbs on clean #brotherhood pic.twitter.com/yWVVdp0zdt — Nolan Smith II (@SmithNoland2) February 5, 2018

