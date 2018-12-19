Chosen 25 DE Zach Harrison is headed to Ohio State

This past season, Ohio State ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten against the pass, but the Buckeyes checked in at No. 7 against the run, allowing 175.8 rushing yards a game.

That should change now that Olentangy Orange (Lewis Center, Ohio) defensive end Zach Harrison is headed to Columbus.

On Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, which runs through Dec. 21, Harrison picked the Buckeyes over Michigan and Penn State.

Harrison is ranked No. 5 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25.

This past season, Harrison managed 41 tackles, 14 for a loss, and seven sacks for the Pioneers.

Harrison joins a top 10 rated class for Ohio State.

